One Sioux Falls: Police partnering with Southeastern Behavioral Health

The Sioux Falls Police Department is partnering with Southeast Behavioral Health professionals to address mental health crises.
The Sioux Falls Police Department is partnering with Southeast Behavioral Health professionals to address mental health crises.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is partnering with Southeastern Behavioral Health professionals to respond to mental health crises.

While all officers have mental health training, having mental health professionals present to de-escalate situations means more incidents can be treated in place, and it allows for those in distress to get the help and follow-up that they need.

This also frees up law enforcement to respond to other calls in cases where the mental health professionals can take over.

The professionals specialize in crisis de-escalation and the impact of trauma on behavior.

The co-responder model allows residents to receive more tailored resources and ongoing support.

