One Sioux Falls: Police partnering with Southeastern Behavioral Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is partnering with Southeastern Behavioral Health professionals to respond to mental health crises.

While all officers have mental health training, having mental health professionals present to de-escalate situations means more incidents can be treated in place, and it allows for those in distress to get the help and follow-up that they need.

This also frees up law enforcement to respond to other calls in cases where the mental health professionals can take over.

The professionals specialize in crisis de-escalation and the impact of trauma on behavior.

The co-responder model allows residents to receive more tailored resources and ongoing support.

