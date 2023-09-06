Sioux Falls engineers discuss condition of bridges & inspections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Well, it has been busy for construction in The City of Sioux Falls as the season is beginning to wrap up.

With that comes routine checks of structures throughout the city like bridges.

Dakota News Now recently had a viewer send in a picture with concerns about a crack in a bridge downtown.

Engineers with The City of Sioux Falls say they work to monitor bridges throughout the city at least every two years.

While cracks on bridges like this one on the bridge by Franklin Ave and 10th street may be alarming to some.

Wes Philips, Sioux Falls principal engineer says this is no cause for concern.

“If you do see some smaller defects, it’s not necessarily alarming that the bridge is going to fall down or be a safety issue, but we are wanting to keep a close eye on bridges as they get a little older,” said Wes Philips, Sioux Falls principal engineer.

Philips says that routine checks are required to ensure safety.

“The city participates in the National Bridges Inspection Program through the DOT and through the federal government. Through that we can inspect all our bridges on a routine basis,” said Philips.

Adam Polley, A Senior civil engineer hired by the city, discussed what they consider when performing inspections.

“It’s important the location of the crack and how severe the crack is. In this instance you can see it looks like this has been repaired before and it is really the repaired concrete that is coming out again. The location of this is not too concerning for us right now, but it is something that we will repair in the future,” said Adam Polley, Senior civil engineer.

He discussed why coordination is key when performing inspections.

“It is very important to get clearances from the railroad so we can get up nice and tight with the steel graders to make sure we are looking at every part of the bridge. Not only for safety but to find these deficiencies soon so we can repair them before they get too big and very costly,” said Polley.

Philips highlighted some of the repair crews are focusing on.

“These viaducts here, we are looking to replace those with the DOT over the next five to ten years, those are up for inspection. There’s a handful of other bridges that our inspector will be looking at but overall, we do not expect any surprises,” said Philips.

Philips says this bridge by Franklin Avenue and 10th street will be fully inspected in the coming weeks as part of a routine checkup.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.