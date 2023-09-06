Some More Wildfire Smoke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be dealing with some more of that Canadian wildfire smoke in the air today. Thankfully, it looks like that won’t stay around long and should clear out of here for tomorrow. We’ll see plenty of filtered sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s. The wind will still be a little breezy in the southeast.

The smoke should be gone for tomorrow and there’s a slight chance for a few showers, especially in the southeast. Otherwise, we’ll warm up a little bit with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine for the end of this week. Over the weekend, we’ll start with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and highs near 80. A chance of showers will move in by Sunday with a high of 75.

Next week, it looks like we’ll dry out a bit and stay fairly warm. After starting off next week in the low 70s, we should warm up to right around 80 for a high each and every day.

