South Dakota PUC denies application for Navigator CO2 pipeline
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All three state Public Utilities Commission members voted Wednesday to deny Navigator’s application to construct its pipeline in South Dakota.
Chairperson Kristie Fiegen proposed that the Navigator Pipeline application be denied, based on a burden of proof not being met on several issues.
Fiegen discussed her uncertainty with the plume model/rupture model and the economic and environmental impact.
“Navigator’s burden of proof did not convince me,” she said.
Because Navigator could re-apply, the commissioners will not discuss the case until the docket is officially closed, which could be months.
Navigator issued the following statement:
