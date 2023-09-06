Startup Sioux Falls hosts Startup Sunrise event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Networking and launching and growing a business can be intimidating.

Startup Sioux Falls is an entrepreneurial organization that helps empower founders and ignite innovation.

“We empower founders in a lot of different ways, but basically, we help them navigate the resources available in the Sioux Falls and South Dakota area,” said Amos Buelow, community coordinator. “We also have our own programs and events to help them with each stage of their journey to make sure they are growing and not hitting any roadblocks, not feeling like they don’t have support.”

Now, there’s a new asset for entrepreneurs.

“The event is called Startup Sunrise. I would say this is really one of our signature events at Startup Sioux Falls. We empower founders and ignite innovation,” said Sara Lum, VP and organizer.

Special partners will be highlighted each month. This month, Maddie Peschong and Gabriel Night Shield are two of the partners.

“I’m so excited to be the welcomer this morning. It can be really intimidating to go to an event and see a bunch of people who maybe you don’t know or you’ve never seen before, and my role is just to be a friendly face at the door,” said Peschong. “I plan on just ushering people in, showing them where they can grab a cup of coffee and just being that person that they might recognize from the community so they feel a little bit more comfortable.”

“I’m just excited to meet all the entrepreneurs that are here,” said Night Shield. “Everybody is a doer, so I like to think of myself as a doer, and hopefully we can meet some exciting people and get some opportunities out of this.”

The event will be every first Wednesday of the month.

“We have some really exciting topics that we will be talking about — family, business, next-gen childcare. We will have an SDSU takeover day to celebrate our new partnership with SDSU. We will also have new-to-Sioux Falls makers and builders and bio-tech,” said Lum.

Startup Sunrise is a great way to make connections.

