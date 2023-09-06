Two killed in moped versus car crash in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16A and Washington St.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2017 Subaru Outback was stopped at the stop sign on Washington Street at its intersection with U.S. Highway 16A in Custer. At the same time, a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was traveling east on US 16A toward Washington St.

The Subaru Outback pulled out in front of the moped. The moped was not able to avoid a collision and struck the front driver’s side of the Outback. The driver and passenger of the moped became separated from the vehicle.

The 78-year-old female driver of the Outback was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 79-year-old male passenger of the Outback was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 67-year-old male driver of the moped suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The 74-year-old female passenger of the moped received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

