Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit. Fain, who won the UAW’s presidency this spring in the first direct election by members, says the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that doesn't have an agreement by the time contracts expire next week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM KRISHER
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.

“That’s the plan,” President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies that haven’t reached a tentative deal by the time their national contracts end.

A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements. Contracts with the three companies will all expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

In the interview, Fain did report some progress in the negotiations, saying the union will meet Thursday with GM to hear the company’s response to the UAW’s economic demands. In addition, discussions are under way with Ford on wages and benefits. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has yet to make a counteroffer on wage and benefit demands, he said.

The union’s demands include 46% pay raises, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants and a restoration of traditional pensions.

While saying a strike by up to 146,000 members against all three major automakers is a real possibility, Fain said the union doesn’t want to strike and would prefer to to reach new contracts with them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
UPDATE: Firefighter killed in Huron blaze identified
A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday...
Man arrested for damaging Sioux Falls sculpture
Man killed by train in Corson County
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton

Latest News

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president