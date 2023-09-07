Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 6th

Birds fall to league’s topo team in playoffs, Plays, Football Previews and Ryan Jansa prepares for next week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had their first home playoff game in years. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. Jimmy Rogers talks about SDSU’s big game Saturday against Montana State. The Lincoln and Jefferson coaches talk about Saturday’s matchup at the Presidents Bowl of the top teams in 11-AAA and Ryan Jansa is working hard for his first-ever Champions Tour event next week at the Sanford International as part of his attempt to make the tour for next season.

