Aberdeen child care center breaks ground on expansion

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The expansion at the Aberdeen YMCA’s Glenna & Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center will make room for 180 additional children, but a recent analysis shows that still might not be enough to meet the demand for child care in the Hub City.

Construction on the $5 million expansion started at the beginning of September. The 11,852 square feet of additional space will create nine new classrooms, with most of them reserved for children ages five and under.

”Our waitlist is primarily the younger children, especially birth to about two years. We recognize that as we service those, we’ll need more room in our preschool and pre-k, so we added those,” said Aberdeen YMCA CEO Mike Quast.

The expansion will allow the YDC to take on 145 additional children pre-kindergarten and younger and 35 school-age children daily. This will bring the Youth Development Center’s capacity to 535 children daily.

While the YDC is working as fast as it can to open up child care spots in the community, a recent analysis study done by the Aberdeen Development Corporation showed that Hub City needs a minimum of 500 additional child care openings in order to meet demand.

“This encompasses a 20-mile radius around Aberdeen and, of course, includes after-school care while school is in session. This would bring us to full capacity within the current regulatory environment and allow for all adults who want to be in the workforce to do so.”

For Quast, this is concerning.

”With the information we found out about child care in our community, we recognize there’s still a need. In the next five years, we’ll reevaluate, and if there is a continued need, we’ll at that point decide if the YMCA can be part of that solution,” said Quast.

However, it wasn’t a surprise. Quast said the YDC has had a waitlist for younger age groups since it opened in 2013.

“Initially, it was built with two additional rooms with the idea they’d fill up in the next 10 years. They actually filled up immediately. Following that, there was always a waitlist in classrooms, depending on the age, but primarily that was with our infants,” said Quast.

With few new child care opportunities opening in Aberdeen, facilities like the YDC feel extra pressure to expand.

”There hasn’t been a lot of new child care entering the community. We do take that seriously, and we want to do our part of servicing our community. The board, back in 2019, recognized the issue and made it a strategic objective to relieve some of that stress on the community,” said Quast.

The Youth Development Center hopes the expansion will be complete in August of 2024, but the next obstacle will be finding staff. The YDC will need an additional 20 full-time staff members and 60 part-time employees in order to occupy its expansion.

In order to fill these roles, the YDC hopes to tap into local resources, like the young workforce at Northern State University.

”We have increased our wages, trying to stay competitive in the market. Another thing that we’ve really focused in on is our relationship with the Department of Education at Northern. We have a significant number of current students and graduates that work for us. We’ve built a very strong relationship with them and we continue to do that into the future,” said Quast.

While the expansion will be complete in 2024, Quast said the Youth Development Center will bring in additional children in 6-month phases, and they hope to reach full capacity in August of 2025.

