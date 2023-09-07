Avera Medical Minute
Canaries fall short to Monarchs at Birdcage to open playoff series

Kansas City takes 1-0 lead with series shifting south for final 2 games if necessary
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries knew game one was important to win with the best of 3 series shifting back to Kansas City Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately for the Birds, the league’s best team hat their bats working on Wednesday night at SF Stadium and took command of the series with a 9-1 victory in game one of the West Division Semifinals..

Chris Hermann belted a 3-run HR in the top of the first and the Monarchs never looked back. Taylor Snyder belted a solo HR in the 6th to make it 5-0 before the Birds finally got on the board on Hunter Clanin’s RBI single.

But Kansas City iced the game with 3 more runs in the 8th with 2 coming home on a triple by Jacob Robson as they move within one win of a third consecutive divisional championship series appearance.

Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, “I thought this may happen. I was hoping that we would come out a little bit better, maybe get a big swing here and there. One of the things going into a series like this against these guys, they’re so experienced. They’ve got, like, 11 guys that have played in the Major Leagues. Almost everybody on their roster has been AA or AAA guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys..”

Mike Hart had two of the Canaries’ four hits for the contest. The Birds will look to even the series and force a winner-take-all game three when the series needing to win the series on the road.

Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny's: "We just wanted to order some food"
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour's...
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
A Belle Fourche man was arrested for damaging a sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls late Sunday...
Two arrested on drug charges near Sisseton
Jimmy Rogers talks about Saturday's huge clash with Montana State
Lincoln and Jefferson coaches are excited for Saturday's Presidents Bowl matchup
Ryan Jansa is working hard for first Champions Tour event at Sanford International
September 6th Plays of the Week
