Canaries fall short to Monarchs at Birdcage to open playoff series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries knew game one was important to win with the best of 3 series shifting back to Kansas City Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately for the Birds, the league’s best team hat their bats working on Wednesday night at SF Stadium and took command of the series with a 9-1 victory in game one of the West Division Semifinals..

Chris Hermann belted a 3-run HR in the top of the first and the Monarchs never looked back. Taylor Snyder belted a solo HR in the 6th to make it 5-0 before the Birds finally got on the board on Hunter Clanin’s RBI single.

But Kansas City iced the game with 3 more runs in the 8th with 2 coming home on a triple by Jacob Robson as they move within one win of a third consecutive divisional championship series appearance.

Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, “I thought this may happen. I was hoping that we would come out a little bit better, maybe get a big swing here and there. One of the things going into a series like this against these guys, they’re so experienced. They’ve got, like, 11 guys that have played in the Major Leagues. Almost everybody on their roster has been AA or AAA guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys..”

Mike Hart had two of the Canaries’ four hits for the contest. The Birds will look to even the series and force a winner-take-all game three when the series needing to win the series on the road.

