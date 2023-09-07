CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at Friday night’s rally in Rapid City.

The article points to recent efforts by Noem to be a part of the 2024 election conversation as well as her support for the former President and connection to former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

“When [Noem’s] name comes up in conversation, it’s been positive,” said one source quoted in the CNN article. “She’s been loyal to him. She’s eloquent, she defends him but doesn’t steal the spotlight.”

