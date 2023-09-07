Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa man arrested for sex offenses involving a minor

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A Hospers man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect — 35-year-old Andrew Joslin of Hospers — was arrested around 11:23 p.m.

According to officials, the arrest came after a report stating that Joslin solicited a minor female for inappropriate sexual content.

Authorities determined that Joslin had sexual contact with the minor at a Hospers residence.

Joslin was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services assisted in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Davis Trosin previews Sanford International
Sanford International is less than a week away
Sanford International is less than a week away
September 6th Plays of the Week
September 6th Plays of the Week
Attorney General Marty Jackley has heard from many parents and educators about concerns over...
A vapor of danger: many urging FDA to protect kids from e-cigarettes