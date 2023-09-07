Iowa man arrested for sex offenses involving a minor

SIOUX COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A Hospers man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect — 35-year-old Andrew Joslin of Hospers — was arrested around 11:23 p.m.

According to officials, the arrest came after a report stating that Joslin solicited a minor female for inappropriate sexual content.

Authorities determined that Joslin had sexual contact with the minor at a Hospers residence.

Joslin was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services assisted in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

