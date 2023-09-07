Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackley, DCI to review officer-involved shooting in Huron

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Huron, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Huron Police Department and the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating in the investigation.

“The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area. After the investigation is completed, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summary,” reports the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Tickets on sale for SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction
Tickets on sale for SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction
Tickets on sale for SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather