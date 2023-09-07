Jackley, DCI to review officer-involved shooting in Huron

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Huron, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Huron Police Department and the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating in the investigation.

“The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area. After the investigation is completed, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summary,” reports the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

