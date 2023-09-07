Lincoln and Jefferson coaches are excited for Presidents Bowl when top teams in 11-AAA clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday’s Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field features a great match-up in the first game when the top-ranked Lincoln Patriots take their high-powered offense against the defending champion Jefferson Cavaliers.

Despite so much loss to graduation, the 2nd-ranked Cavs are off to a 2-0 start with a pair of wild overtime wins.

Both teams are looking forward to the atmosphere of the Presidents Bowl which is always great fun for the kids.

Jared Fredenburg, Lincoln FB Coach says, “It is a big game because it’s Presidents Bowl, it is a big game because it’s a crosstown rival. It is a big game because it’s two of the top teams around.”

Vince Benedetto, Jefferson FB Coach says, “Yes, we’re excited for a challenge. We talk about the process and that everything is a step to get better. We don’t look at the rankings or the opponent, we’re looking at ourselves. So it’s an opportunity to see where we are and if we win the game great, we’ve got to get better if we lose we have to get better. It’s week three in high school football in South Dakota. Wherever we are right now hopefully we won’t be in the same place in 7 weeks.”

So you have the high-powered off of the Lincoln Patriots who are ranked #1 against the defending champs who have played with plenty of pride in a pair of overtime wins to start the season... They are ranked 1 and 2 in Class 11-AAA.

Presidents Bowl Games Saturday at Howard Wood Field

3:30 #1 Lincoln (2-0) vs. #2 Jefferson (2-0)

7:00 #5 Washington (1-1) vs. Roosevelt (0-2)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.