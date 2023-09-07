McCrory Gardens in Brookings to host Insect Festival

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They are definitely crawly, but not everyone finds insects to be creepy.

The 6th annual Insect Festival is happening in Brookings on Saturday.

“The insect festival is in collaboration with McCrory Gardens, SDUS Extension and then Blue Dasher Farm,” said Aly Swanson. “SDSU does a lot of outreach, so we are super fortunate that they can come and bring a lot of resources for these insects and Blue Dasher Farm is a local farm, and they work a lot with regenerating natural plants.”

With 15 different interactive exhibitors, the Insect Festival will be buzzing.

“We have a bunch of fun stuff planned, so make sure you’re coming ready to have a lot of fun,” said Swanson. “We will have garden tours in the morning. We have a new passport this year, so you can fill out a passport card, and then also everybody loves to eat insects, right? So we do have a table where you can eat an insect and get a sticker for that, too.”

Organizers say the event is a good reminder that we need insects.

“It is important to recognize all the insects we have in this world, all the beneficial and some that might not be beneficial, and it‘s important to recognize the importance that they have on pollinating the different crops and foods that we eat, helping the people and the environment,” said Sidonia Trio.

Future entomologists — or anyone who is a fan of bugs — can buzz out to McCrory Gardens this weekend for their 6th annual Insect Festival.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, and admission is free.

McCrory Gardens is located at 631 22nd Ave. in Brookings.

