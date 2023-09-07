Monthly downtown farmers market draws crowd to Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the first Thursday of every month during the summer, the small town of Hartford hosts its Downtown Farmers Market with vendors, food, live music, and kids activities.

Meteorologist Lexie Merley was in Hartford on Thursday to learn more about the summertime staple.

“Everybody that comes here is either a hand-made or home-grown vendor, and so everything is unique,” said organizer Callie Tuschen. “We also have lots of kids’ activities today. So we’ve got a petting zoo that’s coming out, we have some kids crafts, we have face painting and there’s the Central Valley Struttin Gobblers are doing a BB gun range down at the end.”

