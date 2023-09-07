One Sioux Falls: Restructuring Metro Communications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken announced Thursday the plan to restructure Metro Communications in order to transfer the organization to an office within the City of Sioux Falls.

“As Minnehaha County has grown in population and Sioux Falls’ footprint has grown along with its population, Metro Communications has adapted to maintain outstanding services for the communities it serves,” said Mayor TenHaken. “The restructure of this organization lays the groundwork for Metro Communications to continue to adapt as the region grows and the team prepares to move into its new home at the Public Safety Campus this fall.”

Metro Communications is the first link between the public and first responders to provide emergency dispatch services. The team answers more than 400,000 calls per year, serving the City of Sioux Falls, the City of Brandon, Minnehaha County Sheriff, local law enforcement, and all Minnehaha County fire departments and ambulance service providers. The organization is currently governed by a Metro Management Council, which includes the Sioux Falls Mayor, two Minnehaha County Commissioners, and two Sioux Falls City Councilors. With the intended restructure, this Council will transition to an Executive Committee and will add the Minnehaha County Sheriff, Sioux Falls Police Chief, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief.

“Over the years, Metro Communications has adjusted well to changes in leadership, structure, and operations. This restructure to the City of Sioux Falls will provide stability to the employees and continue to ensure the highest quality, integrated emergency communications services to those they serve,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Gerald Beninga. “We are looking forward to this next chapter for Metro Communications.”

Operations will not be interrupted.

“A new Joint Powers Agreement will be brought to the Joint City Council and Minnehaha County Commission Meeting on Sept. 26 for the Councilors’ and Commissioners’ consideration,” according to the City of Sioux Falls. “If approved, this will finalize the transition of Metro Communications to restructure under the City of Sioux Falls. The new Joint Powers Agreement would not go into effect until January 1, 2024.”

