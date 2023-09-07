Avera Medical Minute
Ryan Jansa is ready for Sanford International next week and still has goal to make Champions Tour

Sioux Falls native making another run at professional golf at age 50
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Ryan Jansa has always worked hard on his game and he’s taken it to a different level in preparation for the Sanford International next week where he has a sponsor’s exemption.

It’s all part of his effort to make the Champions Tour. In fact a top 10 finish at Minnehaha CC gets him a spot at Pebble Beach the next week.

Sioux Falls golfer Ryan Jansa says, “I just don’t want to look back at 60 and say I could have. Why don’t you try. You don’t know unless you try. And so I’m not a big regret guy. I’d rather just try it and if I fall flat on my face I fall flat on my face. But I’m certainly going to give it everything I have.”

Ryan feels great about his game, especially after getting a new shaft in his driver. And he’s excited to get out an play in front of friends and family next week against the best players in the world over age 50.

The Sanford International is September 15-17th in Sioux Falls with plenty of activities starting next Monday.

