SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers knows Montana State presents a big challenge Saturday

Jacks host Bobcats in huge game between #1 and #3 in FCS Football in Brookings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Jackrabbits got off to a great start last Thursday night in the 45-7 win over Western Oregon.

Jimmy Rogers was on Calling All Sports and was happy to get so many players involved in that game knowing that depth will be a key over the long season.

But this week will be a whole different test. Montana State’s talent level is right there with the Jacks and these teams have been making a habit of playing in the post season. So it has the potential for a great game Saturday night at 6 o’clock.

Jimmy Rogers, SDSU Football Coach says, “Theyb are one of the best teams in the country and theyt are loaded offensively. It’s led by the two quarterbacks. They are probably the best 1-2 punch in the country as far as what they are able to do. Offensively they have multiple weapons. Multiple running backs that are very explosive. A wide receiver group that can test you vertically and their o-line is really, really solid.”

Jimmy has a great deal of respect for their opponent this week. The Bobcats have had their sights set on this game since the post season last year. So it could be one of the two regular season games of the year for the Jackrabbits, with 2nd-ranked NDSU being the other for the Dakota Marker.

