September 6th Plays of the Week

Top plays in Tennis, Football and Baseball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Lucy Koziara had to stick with it, but she finally took the point in a long rally to win her match in three sets.

South Dakota State’s Tucker Large isn’t just content with an interception. But he’d get going with the Jacks rallying around him, going 64 yards for the pick-six.

Kolter Kramer was all over the field for Parkston Friday night, running for 131 yards for five total touchdowns in a dominant performance.

Hunter Clanin had tallied three grand slams this season for the Canaries, now make that four as the Birds clinch the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2010.

And our top spot this week goes to Dordt’s Cade Rohwer, falling back and making the spectacular one-handed catch against Doane, as the Defenders take the win.

And those are your plays of the week.

