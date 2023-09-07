Smoke this Morning

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be dealing with some more of that Canadian wildfire smoke in the air through this morning across parts of the region. This afternoon, the smoke should be gone and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase in the south ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later on this evening. We do have a Marginal Risk for severe weather meaning one or two storms could become severe with the main threats being for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s today.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday is looking like a very nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will increase throughout Saturday afternoon in western South Dakota and move east Saturday night and into Sunday. This will result in much cooler temperatures by Sunday with highs only in the lower to mid 70s.

Next week, it looks like we’ll stay fairly dry and start to warm up a bit. After starting off next week in the low 70s, we should warm up to right around 80 for a high each and every day.

