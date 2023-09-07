Avera Medical Minute
South East Junior High School in Iowa City cancels sports games due to bus driver shortage

Leaders with South East Junior High School in Iowa City have confirmed the cancellation of...
Leaders with South East Junior High School in Iowa City have confirmed the cancellation of volleyball and football games Thursday due to a lack of bus drivers.(South East Junior High School)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with South East Junior High School in Iowa City have confirmed the cancellation of volleyball and football games Thursday due to a lack of bus drivers.

In a letter to families, school leaders said they were informed of the driver shortage on Wednesday, saying the teams have no means of getting to the games outside the district.

This specifically impacts the 7th grade volleyball and football teams, but does not impact the cross-country team.

See the statement in full here:

“It is with a great deal of sadness and frustration that I am sending this email out to all of you. We were informed yesterday afternoon that due to bus driver shortages the JH competitions traveling out of district have no drivers today, thus no means to get to the competitions. The sports being affected would be our 7th grade football and our 7th grade red volleyball teams. This has unfortunately affected all three of our junior highs in the district and we have reached out to district leadership to figure out work arounds for the future. The district’s HR coordinator Nick Proud (proud.nick@iowacityschools.org) has asked for any concerns to be directed to him and he can explain why this scenario happened. Again, I am deeply sorry about this news.”

