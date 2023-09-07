Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tickets on sale for SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association is set to honor its 2023 inductees at the end of the month.

Willie Bertsch and Mike Cornette joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event slated for Sept. 30.

The event will take place at The Alliance, located at 1600 W. Russell St. in Sioux Falls.

Tickets and more details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Urologists explore kidney stone information on social media and alkaline water for uric acid...
Avera Medical Minute: What is a kidney stone?
Monthly downtown farmers market draws crowd to Hartford
Monthly downtown farmers market draws crowd to Hartford
Monthly downtown farmers market draws crowd to Hartford
Monthly downtown farmers market draws crowd to Hartford