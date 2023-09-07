Tickets on sale for SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association is set to honor its 2023 inductees at the end of the month.

Willie Bertsch and Mike Cornette joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event slated for Sept. 30.

The event will take place at The Alliance, located at 1600 W. Russell St. in Sioux Falls.

Tickets and more details can be found here.

