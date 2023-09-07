A vapor of danger: many urging FDA to protect kids from e-cigarettes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley was one of four lead attorneys general to sign a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In total, a bi-partisan group of 33 attorneys general recommended changes to protect kids from e-cigarettes. The changes include prohibiting certain flavors, putting limits on nicotine levels, restricting marketing geared toward youth and making disposable e-cigs subject to the same enforcement.

E-cigarettes or vapes can be disguised as a USB drive, an Apple watch, etc. and they’re already in schools. It can be easy to see why parents and teachers have expressed concern. Sanford pediatrician, Bianca Johnson explained the many adverse health effects of vaping.

“Not only do they have the nicotine that’s also contained in cigarettes, which nicotine can be very damaging to your blood vessels and lots of other different areas of your body, but they also have other chemicals that are used to make the vapor that can be very irritating to your lungs,” Johnson said. “So it can cause some serious lung injuries as well.”

Johnson said that they’ve even seen teens with damage so severe that they’ve needed a lung transplant. They’re dangerous to kids in the short-term and long-term effects are still unknown. Companies have found ways to get around the ban on flavoring by selling one-time-use cartridges. Couple that with certain marketing tactics and youth are a targeted demographic to try their products. Nicotine levels are high enough to get them hooked.

“I think that that’s the problem is that it’s become common among youth and so I think that the general idea is that they are safe and they’re not,” Johnson described.

In May, Minnesota settled a lawsuit with vape companies, Juul and Altria. The suit was in response to violations of Minnesota’s consumer protection laws among other issues. It was a major step in attacking the epidemic of youth vaping and holding companies accountable for using packaging, flavors and marketing that appeals to youth. South Dakota sees a different way forward to address this issue.

“Sometimes court actions can take away the regulatory opportunities for the FDA and we don’t want to see that,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “In this instance, the FDA is tasked with this regulatory jurisdiction and it’s an area where I think they can act more fair by making it consistent with disposable and cartridges. I just strongly feel this is the right avenue and that they will be responsive in a timely fashion.”

Bi-partisan support for these changes makes Jackley optimistic that the FDA will take action.

“What we typically see when a group of Republican and Democrat attorney generals approach it, it’s not political,” explained Jackley. “It’s in the best interest of our kids. Parents want it. Educators want it. It just simply makes sense.”

Jackley compared this situation to the 1990s before attorneys general sued the entire tobacco industry. It was the largest class action suit in U.S. history. Jackley said allowing the FDA to regulate more is a better outcome this time around than “running to the courtroom.”

