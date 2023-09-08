10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for the Canaries who need to relax and get back to their winning ways Friday in Kansas City.

USD volleyball dropped its home opener. Jefferson and Dell Rapids won in HS Volleyball. USD lost and SDSU won in women’s soccer. A preview of the Washington-Roosevelt game at the Presidents Bowl and Montana State’s coach has great respect for the SDSU football program as they prepare for Saturday night’s big game in Brookings.

