85th Street overlay project to disrupt traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Closures on 85th St. and slower commute times in southern Sioux Falls are anticipated starting on Monday due to an asphalt overlay project.

Officials state that full closures of 85th Street from Louise Ave. to Minnesota Ave. will occur off and on during the project.

Work will be completed in about three weeks.

“The south side of Sioux Falls has seen several construction projects this summer, between the City’s projects and work happening within Harrisburg and Lincoln County,” said Wes Philips, principal engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “Smoother roads are ahead, but as this project takes place, we ask for people to be patient, slow down, and allow for a few extra minutes on their commute for the next couple of weeks.”

The city reports that asphalt mill and overlay is important for maintaining streets and helps extend the life of the street.

For more information, visit siouxfalls.org/construction.

