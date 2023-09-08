Avera Medical Minute
Beer Choir formed in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new choir that consists of members of all ages singing at monthly gatherings at local breweries met for the first time on Thursday.

The Sioux Falls Beer Choir will be the first and only beer choir formed in Sioux Falls and organizer Bart Torbert is all for bringing back choral singing to the public.

“The music comes from the pubs of Europe, so there are a lot of German-based, Scottish, English Sea Shanties, things like that. They were just songs for when adults were getting together,” Torbert said.

There is no membership required to join the Sioux Falls Beer Choir, all you need to do is show up at one of the gatherings.

