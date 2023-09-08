Canaries need to relax and get back to playing the baseball that led to a playoff spot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last night didn’t quite go as planned for the Canaries who needed to win their home game before traveling to Kansas City.

But Chris Hermann with a 3-run HR in the first inning gave the Monarchs breathing room right away and they went on to win 9-1.

Birds skipper Mike Meyer was glad his team got it’s feet wet in the post season and hopes they go back to the kind of ball they played in the last 6 weeks to make the playoffs. Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, “You know like I said I think it was something that needed to happen. I think we needed to figure out what it’s like to play in these playoff games and try not to do tto much. Just play the baseball we’ve been playing for the last 6 weeks and we’ll be just fine. You know I fully expect us to come out and be a little bit more relaxed, a little bit more focused as just do what we do...”

The Birds had won 6 of the last 7 with Kansas City which made last night a bit surprising. They need to bounce back with a pair of wins Friday and Saturday or their season is over.

