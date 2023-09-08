Coyotes edged at home by Northern Iowa and Jacks win in women’s soccer Thursday

VERMILLION and BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD soccer team lost at home to Northern Iowa 3-1 while the Jackrabbits shut out Grand Canyon 1-0.

Here are the two game recaps courtesy USD and SDSU Athletics.

USD vs. Northern Iowa

A pair of second-half goals propelled UNI to a 3-1 win against South Dakota Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

UNI improved to 6-0-1 on the season while South Dakota lost for the first time since its season opener and fell to 2-2-3 overall.

A 30-minute lightning delay interrupted the first half with 15 minutes to go and the score tied at 1-1. It remained tied until Ashley Harrington scored with a header near the goal in the 55th minute after passes from Olivia Knoepfle and Maddie Eastus. It was the third goal of the season for Harrington.

Macy Smith made it 3-1 less than six minutes later with her fifth goal of the year. The Coyotes’ defense failed to clear a ball in the box and Smith took advantage with a sharp shot past Coyote goalkeeper Caroline Lewis.

The game had been back-and-forth until that swing. South Dakota had chances down the stretch but was unable to draw closer. Taylor Ravelo had a header bounce off the right post and a follow-up shot from Lexie Wood sailed high. Ravelo had a second look at a header off a set piece, but UNI keeper Caitlin Richards was there to cover.

South Dakota forward Ashby Johnston scored her team-leading fourth goal in the seventh minute for the opening score. It was assisted by Brooke Conway who stole a ball in Coyote territory, dribbled into the final third and smoothly tossed to Johnston for the score. Conway leads USD with three assists in seven games.

Knoepfle netted the equalizer in the 17th minute and Eastus made the pass there as well. Knoepfe received the pass at the top right side of the box, spun to her right and played a brilliant shot to the top of the net for her second goal of the year.

South Dakota next heads to Drake Wednesday for a 2 p.m. contest in Des Moines, Iowa.

SDSU vs. Grand Canyon University

South Dakota State scored a first half goal and withstood a comeback attempt to earn a 1-0 non-conference victory over Grand Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jackrabbits and Lopes played a competitive match from the start as neither team recorded a shot through the opening 15 minutes of the contest. SDSU goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner then saw a busy next 12 minutes, making three saves during the span, but kept the matchup scoreless.

SDSU registered three shots before finally taking the only lead of the night. A foul called on GCU set up the Jackrabbits with a free kick outside the box just within the sideline. Kaycee Manding kicked a cross in front of the goal. A Lopes defender tried to head the ball out of the box, but instead junior midfielder Maleah Evans stepped into a shot. Her strike glanced off a GCU player, freezing the Lopes’ goalkeeper, and bounced its way inside the corner of the goal. The Maleah Evans goal was the first of her SDSU career and put the Jackrabbits ahead 1-0 in the 38th minute.

South Dakota State held on to its advantage despite plenty of attacking pressure from GCU over the course of the second half. Tanner registered two more saves over the final 45 minutes of play, while the Jackrabbit back row of Lauren Eckerle, Katherine Jones and Kaycee Manding was up to the task against the Lopes. Only one more shot was put on goal in the final 30 minutes of action, but it was blocked by the SDSU defense in the 79th minute. The Jackrabbits had two shots put on goal in the second half as Kayla Anderson and Reagan Anderson each put up shots that needed to be saved.

SDSU finished off the 1-0 contest with an 11-10 edge in shots. Eckerle and Manding each played the full 90 minutes for the Jacks while Jones competed for 84 and Anderson 83. Tanner snagged five saves in goal for the Jackrabbits. Jadenn Carrillo stepped up to play a team-high 56 minutes off the bench for SDSU as forward Maya Hansen sustained a leg injury in the first half and didn’t return to play.

“I thought this was the most consistent performance we’ve had this year to date,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said. “I’m proud of our team, they really came after us in the second half. We had to weather that a little bit, but we kept our composure. Proud of our team for playing with the right amount of intensity and intelligence.”

Notes

South Dakota State improved to 6-1 overall this season while Grand Canyon dropped to 4-2-1. The 1-0 victory marks the second consecutive year the Jackrabbits beat the Lopes by the score, with SDSU earning a win by the same margin in Phoenix in 2022.

Evans now has three points on the year with a goal and assist now on her stat line.

Tanner holds a 4-1 record in goal this year for SDSU.

Up Next South Dakota State takes on Green Bay at noon on Sunday at Fishback Soccer Park. The match serves as a team reunion for the 2006 squad that won the program’s first conference championship.

