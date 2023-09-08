Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coyotes lose home opener to Drake in college volleyball

South Dakota home opener spoiled by Bulldogs in 5 sets
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (1-5) dropped a five-set battle to Drake inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday night. It was the first of three games for the Coyotes as a part of the South Dakota Classic. Game scores went 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.

Who Stood Out

The Coyote offense was on full display Friday night behind middle blocker Madison Harms’ first career double-double. The senior put up 14 kills while adding a season-high and match-high 12 blocks, one shy of her career-high. Outside hitter Kylen Sealock led the Coyotes with a career-high and match-high 17 kills. Sealock added two blocks and seven digs for South Dakota.

Drake (3-4) put together a well-balanced attack with three hitters in double-digits and three players with double-digit digs. Outside hitter Macy Daufeldt and right-side Taylor Oberpriller each put up 16 kills for the Bulldogs. Oberpriller’s kills came on 27 attempts and five errors to hit .407 on the night. She also added eight digs and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Reigning MVC Player of the Year Haley Bush followed with 14 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, and two service aces to record her second double-double on the season.

Quick Summary

Set one set the tone early that it was going to be a back-and-forth battle between the Yotes and the Bulldogs. South Dakota jumped out to an early 5-2 lead before Drake came roaring back, going on an 8-0 run to take a 15-10 lead and force a USD timeout. From there the Bulldogs finished set one on a 10-3 run. Sets two, three, and four saw more of the same trading of points and scoring runs with momentum shifting between each team and not staying on one side for long. The Coyotes spurred some energy towards the end of set four, ending the set on a 5-0 run to send the match to a fifth and final set. South Dakota hit a match-high .464 in set four while holding the Bulldogs to a match-low .135 hitting clip. Drake came out swinging in set five and outblocked the Yotes 4-1 in the deciding set while holding South Dakota to a .095 hitting percentage.

Notable

  • Freshman setter Avery Van Hook recorded 41 assists for the Coyotes, just one shy of her career-high. She also added three kills, six blocks (one solo block), and two digs.
  • Harms’ 14 kills came on 29 attempts with just three errors to hit .379 on the night.
  • As a team, the Coyotes outblocked the Bulldogs 16-12.
  • Through five sets there were 18 tie scores, including nine in set four, and eight lead changes.

Quotable

“Overall, there are a lot of positives to take from today. Drake is an extremely good team, and we knew it was going to be a tough match,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “I was happy with the way our team was able to settle in, especially in the two sets where we were able to pull out the win. This is a team that just gets more and more experienced every time we play. But for us to make some pretty big strides and really show what our potential is, especially against a good team like Drake, is a really big positive for us.

“We were very excited to be playing back at home in front of our fans. The atmosphere was great, you saw and heard the environment that was created, and the fans do such a great job of supporting us and helping us through the match. We absolutely love playing in front of our fans, the atmosphere tonight was another big positive for us.”

Up Next

The South Dakota Classic continues tomorrow as the Coyotes face former Summit foe IUPUI at 11 a.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tomorrow night, South Dakota takes on South Florida at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, the 2022 Summit League Regular Season and Tournament Championship banners will be unveiled. The theme of the game is “White Out”.

Match recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for Birds this season
Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for the Birds
Washington and Roosevelt coaches talk about Saturday night Presidents Bowl game
Washington’s Evans and Roosevelt’s Nelson looking forward to Saturday nights Presidents Bowl game
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams victorious in HS Volleyball Thursday
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams to win in HS Volleyball Thursday
Montana State coach has great respect for SDSU football program ahead of Saturday's epic clash
Montana State coach has great respect for the SDSU football program leading into Saturday’s epic clash
Canaries need to relax and revert to style of baseball that won them a playoff spot
Canaries need to relax and get back to playing the baseball that led to a playoff spot