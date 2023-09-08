Finny Mini Farm & Sanctuary holds outdoor movie event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls area nonprofit needs your help in their mission to help animals in need, and they hope an event this weekend will set things into motion.

If you have a soft spot in your heart for animals with special needs, Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary is the stop to make this weekend.

“Tomorrow we are doing an outdoor movie night. We are going to start in the barn, and everyone can come and meet and greet all the animals,” said director Lizzie Ju. “Wish them good night, watch them get ready for bed, and then we will set up our lawn chairs and picnic blankets and start the movie as soon as the sun goes down.”

The outdoor movie event helps the sanctuary in a great way.

“All the proceeds go to the Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary account, and that pays for vetting, feeding, taking care of all the animals,” said Ju.

Even with the movie event, more help is still needed around the farm.

“On our Facebook page, we share our volunteer days. Usually, it’s Tuesdays at 4:30, and then you can RSVP on our website and then show up on a Tuesday at 4:30, and we will put you to work,” said Ju.

Their kindness isn’t limited to animals that you typically see on the farm.

“We help out a variety of animals — mostly farm animals. We have reptiles and birds in the house, usually they are people’s pets. Sometimes they were neglected, but most of the time, they just needed a home, and we try to provide that for them,” said Ju.

With all the love they have at Finny Mini Farm, they want to share that love tomorrow.

The outdoor movie event is Saturday evening.

It includes a meet and greet with the animals about an hour before dusk, followed by a showing of the movie “Home on the Range.”

Tickets are $5.

