Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Finny Mini Farm & Sanctuary holds outdoor movie event

By Mandy Gerdes
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls area nonprofit needs your help in their mission to help animals in need, and they hope an event this weekend will set things into motion.

If you have a soft spot in your heart for animals with special needs, Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary is the stop to make this weekend.

“Tomorrow we are doing an outdoor movie night. We are going to start in the barn, and everyone can come and meet and greet all the animals,” said director Lizzie Ju. “Wish them good night, watch them get ready for bed, and then we will set up our lawn chairs and picnic blankets and start the movie as soon as the sun goes down.”

The outdoor movie event helps the sanctuary in a great way.

“All the proceeds go to the Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary account, and that pays for vetting, feeding, taking care of all the animals,” said Ju.

Even with the movie event, more help is still needed around the farm.

“On our Facebook page, we share our volunteer days. Usually, it’s Tuesdays at 4:30, and then you can RSVP on our website and then show up on a Tuesday at 4:30, and we will put you to work,” said Ju.

Their kindness isn’t limited to animals that you typically see on the farm.

“We help out a variety of animals — mostly farm animals. We have reptiles and birds in the house, usually they are people’s pets. Sometimes they were neglected, but most of the time, they just needed a home, and we try to provide that for them,” said Ju.

With all the love they have at Finny Mini Farm, they want to share that love tomorrow.

The outdoor movie event is Saturday evening.

It includes a meet and greet with the animals about an hour before dusk, followed by a showing of the movie “Home on the Range.”

Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

They’ve only been open for a few months, but already the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford...
Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing
They’ve only been open for a few months, but the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports...
Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
PUC staff seeks to deny Summit permit application