Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer

(KEYC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joan Russell passed away in Sioux Falls on Wednesday after a four-year cancer battle.

Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News each weeknight. She later worked at KDLT.

A celebration of life will take place on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, located at 300 S Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls.

A visitation with the family will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Her obituary can be found here: heritagesfsd.com/obituary/joan-russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Reach Literacy program or The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’

Latest News

Jackley, DCI rule highway patrol trooper shooting justified
The Pennington County Courthouse and jail complex in Rapid City, in June 2023.
Rapid City prosecutors inch toward decision in year-old homicide of transgender woman
In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.
Run across South Dakota to benefit Helpline Center
Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and...
Tickets to go on sale for Hairball at The District