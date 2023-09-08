Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joan Russell passed away in Sioux Falls on Wednesday after a four-year cancer battle.

Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News each weeknight. She later worked at KDLT.

A celebration of life will take place on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, located at 300 S Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls.

A visitation with the family will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Her obituary can be found here: heritagesfsd.com/obituary/joan-russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Reach Literacy program or The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.