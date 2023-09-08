Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joan Russell passed away in Sioux Falls on Wednesday after a four-year cancer battle.
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News each weeknight. She later worked at KDLT.
A celebration of life will take place on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, located at 300 S Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls.
A visitation with the family will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Her obituary can be found here: heritagesfsd.com/obituary/joan-russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Reach Literacy program or The Banquet in Sioux Falls.
