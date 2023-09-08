Avera Medical Minute
Jackley, DCI rule highway patrol trooper shooting justified

(WTVG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was justified in shooting a man who fired a gun at the officer last month in Sturgis, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials report the suspect experienced serious non-life threatening injuries.

“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who had a criminal background of violent behavior, fired a gun at the Trooper and then tried to flee in the Trooper’s Patrol vehicle,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video compiled from several sources indicate that the Trooper was justified in using lethal force.”

Methamphetamine was found in Fluty’s system. Both the trooper and off-duty deputy tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Officials report that criminal charges are pending against Fluty, and he is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

The summary report can be found here.

