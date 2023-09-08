Jackley, DCI rule highway patrol trooper shooting justified

The incident began on Aug. 9 when a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, driving east on Dickson Drive in Sturgis, identified Wyatt James Fluty walking southbound on Junction Avenue. Fluty was an alleged suspect in a stolen vehicle case that occurred July 27 in Wyoming and an armed robbery that was reported Aug. 7 in Pennington County. On Aug. 8. Fluty had fled from a motorist assist stop conducted by the Highway Patrol that had occurred in rural Meade County.

After identifying Fluty, the Trooper got out of their vehicle, drew their firearm and verbally engaged Fluty. The suspect fled and ran into a ditch. The trooper pursued the suspect and unsuccessful deployed their taser. Fluty produced a handgun from his waistband and fired at the Trooper who fell to the ground to avoid being shot. Fluty also fired at the Trooper while they were on the ground.

Fluty ran to the Trooper’s unsecured patrol vehicle and gained access through the driver’s side door. An out-of-state Off-Duty Deputy, who witnessed the shooting from a nearby convenience store, ran to the Trooper’s assistance. The Trooper and Off-Duty Deputy fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking Fluty.

The two officers stopped firing when Fluty surrendered his weapon. Life-saving measures were started on Fluty, and he was transported to the Sturgis hospital. No one else was injured.