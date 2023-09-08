Jackley, DCI rule highway patrol trooper shooting justified

Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was justified in shooting a man who fired a gun at the officer last month in Sturgis, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation.
Officials report the suspect experienced serious non-life threatening injuries.
“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who had a criminal background of violent behavior, fired a gun at the Trooper and then tried to flee in the Trooper’s Patrol vehicle,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video compiled from several sources indicate that the Trooper was justified in using lethal force.”
Methamphetamine was found in Fluty’s system. Both the trooper and off-duty deputy tested negative for drugs and alcohol.
Officials report that criminal charges are pending against Fluty, and he is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.