Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams to win in HS Volleyball Thursday

Cavs and Quarriers impressive in victories
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson Cavaliers got 16 kills from Emory Brosnahan in a 3-1 win over the Lincoln Patriots on their home floor. The 3rd-ranked Cavs remain unbeaten through 4 matches this season.

And in Tea, it was freshman Madelynn Henry with some big kills early to set the tone as Dell Rapids swept the Titans 3-0.

Jefferson was the only ranked team in Class AA to play Thursday night. In Class A Dell Rapids, SF Christian, Wagner and Madison were all 3-0 winners. And in Class B, Warner (over Northwestern) Chester (2 wins) and Colman-Egan all won while 4th-ranked Burke fell to St. Mary’s.

