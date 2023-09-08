Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for the Birds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -From high school in Minnesota to a national championship at Augustana, Jordan Barth knew what it meant to play for a winner.

After playing his first professional year with Billings in the Frontier League, he wanted to come closer to home. “I talked to a few people before coming here and they’re like, well, you should probably come to Fargo, they win. And I’m like why not just stay in Sioux Falls and change what’s been going on there?” Jordan says.

To do that, there was something else that Jordan needed to change. “I didn’t have one walk-off coming into this season. I had a few go-ahead hits as an away team but never a walk-off hit in my life.” Barth says.

His first came in grand fashion on May 17th against Lincoln. “Can’t really explain it. It’s just a great feeling especially the walk-off homerun when you round third and the whole team is standing there jumping up and down and you know you’re going to get soaked.” Barth says.

He’d feel it again it three more times, and even one more time as a baserunner. “I don’t know, I just live for the moment!” Jordan says.

“He gets up and it’s the ninth inning you just kind of know that something is about to happen. Whether it’s to lead of the inning or to end the game he’s been huge for us.” Canaries pitcher Seth Miller says.

Some have called him “Mr. Walk-off”, yet he might as well be Mr. Consistent, batting .298 this season with 11 homeruns and a team leading 120 hits while playing some of the best defense at shortstop in the American Association. “We talk about it sometimes there’s not really such a thing as a big game pitcher, or a big situation hitter, it’s just what they do is they don’t change who they are. So he’s the same guy no matter if it’s the first inning or if it’s the bottom of the ninth inning.” Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says.

An approach and season Jordan hopes will get him closer to signing on with a major league affiliate. “Contributing to wins is big being on a winning team. Yeah hopefully I can end up there but yeah, I’m having a great time here.” Barth says.

A run he’d like to have a few more chances to walk off in.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.