Montana State coach has great respect for the SDSU football program leading into Saturday’s epic clash

Bobcats and Jacks have met in the last two semifinal FCS playoff games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday night will be an epic clash at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium when the 3rd-ranked Bobcats of Montana State bring their very talented team to Brookings. Jimmy Rogers talked about the Montana State offense last night which has many weapons, including at quarterback.

Tonight the Bobcats coach talks about how impressed he is with how the Jackrabbits seem to adapt to their specific talent each year. Although they have a huge advantage even with a new head coach with so many starters back.

Montana State FB Coach Brent Vigen says, “You know they haven’t always been the same on defense, they haven’t always been the same on offense even though there was that relative continuity with Coach Stig for sure but also a stable of assistants that have turned over and I would sense that it’s going to be very similar. It just so happens this year that their personnel is very much the same so I think they’ll play to the strengths of their personnel and continue to do things like they have.”

The Jacks, especially with so many starters back, were the clear cut choice in all pre-season polls as the #1 team in FCS Football. But they will get a big test Saturday night at 6 o’clock in a re-match of the last 2 semi-final playoff games.

