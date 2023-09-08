Nebraska man sentenced on firearm charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Hastings man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert A. Lange issued the sentence.

39-year-old Joaquin Cervantes received five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to the Department of Justice.

History of the case

A federal grand jury indicted Cervantes for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person in May. He pleaded guilty on June 16.

“The conviction stems from Cervantes, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, knowingly being in possession of a Remington semi-automatic rifle in Rapid City, South Dakota, in March of 2023,” stated the Department of Justice.

Officials report that Cervantes was immediately detained by the U.S. Marshals Service.

