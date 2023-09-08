Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nebraska man sentenced on firearm charge

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Hastings man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert A. Lange issued the sentence.

39-year-old Joaquin Cervantes received five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to the Department of Justice.

History of the case

A federal grand jury indicted Cervantes for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person in May. He pleaded guilty on June 16.

“The conviction stems from Cervantes, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, knowingly being in possession of a Remington semi-automatic rifle in Rapid City, South Dakota, in March of 2023,” stated the Department of Justice.

Officials report that Cervantes was immediately detained by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

OYO: Iron Chlorosis
OYO: Iron Chlorosis
The Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act, would prevent funding...
Thune, Rounds introduce ARROW Act to protect school hunting and archery programs
PUC staff seeks to deny Summit permit application
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer