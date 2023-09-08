Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pete Buttigieg coming to South Dakota next week

Buttigieg will be making a stop in Chamberlain on Monday, September 11 followed by stops in...
Buttigieg will be making a stop in Chamberlain on Monday, September 11 followed by stops in Salem and Sioux Falls on Tuesday, September 12.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is heading to South Dakota.

He is set to highlight several infrastructure projects while announcing new investments to be made in highway safety.

Buttigieg will be making a stop in Chamberlain on Monday, September 11 followed by stops in Salem and Sioux Falls on Tuesday, September 12.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring
Landowners are still processing the unanimous decision by the Public Utilities Commission on...
Landowners react to Navigator’s CO2 pipeline denial
Landowners react to Navigator’s CO2 pipeline denial
Mount Marty University sees five percent increase in enrollment