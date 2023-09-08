Pete Buttigieg coming to South Dakota next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is heading to South Dakota.

He is set to highlight several infrastructure projects while announcing new investments to be made in highway safety.

Buttigieg will be making a stop in Chamberlain on Monday, September 11 followed by stops in Salem and Sioux Falls on Tuesday, September 12.

