PUC staff seeks to deny Summit permit application

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There has been a new development surrounding the proposed CO2 pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions.

An attorney for the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has filed a motion to deny the company’s permit application.

The PUC is set to begin a permit application for Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday.

The motion comes after Summit filed to withdraw its request to the PUC to override county setbacks for the project.

This week, the PUC rejected a similar request from Navigator CO2, prior to denying the company’s permit application.

Dakota News Now is told the matter will be brought up at the beginning of Monday’s hearing.

