Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rapid City prosecutors inch toward decision in year-old homicide of transgender woman

The Pennington County Courthouse and jail complex in Rapid City, in June 2023.
The Pennington County Courthouse and jail complex in Rapid City, in June 2023.(Seth Tupper/South Dakota Searchlight)
By John Hult
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Prosecutors in Rapid City have connected with the family of Acey Morrison, a transgender Native American woman shot to death more than a year ago by a man who says he shot her in self-defense.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel met with Morrison’s family to discuss the case this week, spokeswoman Katy Urban told South Dakota Searchlight, and a final decision on how to proceed with the case will come at a later date. Roetzel’s office will soon begin a multi-week murder trial in a separate case.

Urban said she could not offer any additional details on the Morrison case.

Morrison’s mother, Edelyn Catches, said she and her family were heartened during the meeting this week to hear prosecutors say they’d push through with the investigation, even though she knows that South Dakota’s strong self-defense laws could complicate matters in court.

The explanation of the self-defense statutes “wasn’t very reassuring,” Catches said, but she pledged her family’s cooperation in any court proceedings.

“They asked me if I wanted to follow through, and I said, ‘Of course we do,’” Catches said.

There’s never been a question as to who killed Morrison. The man who shot her told investigators he was defending himself. The two of them connected on a dating app and met on a Saturday night at the man’s north Rapid City home. He shot her the following morning.

Catches said she’s not certain how the situation will proceed, but that the meeting left her with hope that the justice system hasn’t forgotten about Morrison.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she said.

This article was produced by South Dakota Searchlight, which provides free news and commentary on critical issues facing the state at SouthDakotaSearchlight.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’

Latest News

In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.
Run across South Dakota to benefit Helpline Center
Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and...
Tickets to go on sale for Hairball at The District
85th Street overlay project to disrupt traffic
Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission hear testimony during a meeting...
Commission denies expanded hound hunting for mountain lions after hundreds of comments