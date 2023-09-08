Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’ve only been open for a few months, but already the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports Complex have seen their fair share of youth sporting events.

A ribbon cutting finally and officially opened the 10 new baseball and softball fields, as well as eight fields primarily for soccer at the complex. The fields have already made an impact this year when programs from youth events all the way to college teams took advantage of the turf fields for spring sports.

Sanford Sports President Steve Young said Sioux Falls needed the additional space in the city for more youth activities, as the growth of those programs continues to soar. He said the fields are also an investment for the community, as they expect more and more outside events will come to the city to use the new fields.

“This community, it’s a very active and opportunistic community. There’s a lot of hope here, and there’s a lot of opportunity. These fields are just one opportunity within the city of Sioux Falls and honestly, the surrounding areas that provide kids an opportunity to do what they want to do and pursue something,” Young said.

While the summer sports season is wrapping up, the fall sports season is just getting underway. So expect the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports Complex to be just as busy the rest of the year.

