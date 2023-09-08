Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing

They’ve only been open for a few months, but the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports Complex have seen their fair share of youth sporting events.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’ve only been open for a few months, but already the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports Complex have seen their fair share of youth sporting events.

A ribbon cutting finally and officially opened the 10 new baseball and softball fields, as well as eight fields primarily for soccer at the complex. The fields have already made an impact this year when programs from youth events all the way to college teams took advantage of the turf fields for spring sports.

Sanford Sports President Steve Young said Sioux Falls needed the additional space in the city for more youth activities, as the growth of those programs continues to soar. He said the fields are also an investment for the community, as they expect more and more outside events will come to the city to use the new fields.

“This community, it’s a very active and opportunistic community. There’s a lot of hope here, and there’s a lot of opportunity. These fields are just one opportunity within the city of Sioux Falls and honestly, the surrounding areas that provide kids an opportunity to do what they want to do and pursue something,” Young said.

While the summer sports season is wrapping up, the fall sports season is just getting underway. So expect the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports Complex to be just as busy the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

They’ve only been open for a few months, but the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports...
Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab
PUC staff seeks to deny Summit permit application