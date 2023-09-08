Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Run across South Dakota to benefit Helpline Center

In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.
In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.(The Event Company)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twelve community leaders will complete a 437-mile relay-style journey across the state to raise money for the mental health nonprofit Helpline Center.

The four-day event is called the 437 Project. The journey starts Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. on the South Dakota/Wyoming border and ends at Levitt at the Falls at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The following people are set to participate:

● Micah Aberson | President, Cambria

● Carter Gronseth | Emergency Room Nurse, Avera

● Erica Knips | Patient Navigator, Orthopedic Institute

● Benson Langat | Therapist, Family Service, Inc.

● Lisa Larson | Office Manager, Dobesh Chiropractic

● Kelly Marshall | Account Risk Manager, Risk Administration Services

● Dr. Ross McDaniel | Founder and Doctor, ChiroSport

● John Meyer | Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota

● Alex Pool | Integration Manager, Helpline Center

● Roni Radigan | Psychiatrist, Avera

● Rochelle Sweetman | Health Care Consultant, Marsh McLennan Agency

● Paul TenHaken | Mayor, City of Sioux Falls

The team members will take turns running across the state, and the public is encouraged to show support by donating at The437Project.givesmart.com, following along on Instagram and Facebook, and by attending The 437 Project’s community events.

There will be four community events where the public is invited to meet the runners, enjoy local food trucks, yard games, and learn more about The 437 Project’s mission:

• Rapid City: Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT at Dacotah Bank in downtown Rapid City. (Kick-off celebration)

• Pierre: Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. CT at The Capitol Building Green.

• Mitchell: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT at World’s Only Corn Palace.

• Sioux Falls: Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. CT at Levitt Sioux Falls. (Finish line celebration)

In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’

Latest News

Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and...
Tickets to go on sale for Hairball at The District
85th Street overlay project to disrupt traffic
Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission hear testimony during a meeting...
Commission denies expanded hound hunting for mountain lions after hundreds of comments
OYO Iron Chlorosis
OYO: Iron Chlorosis