Run across South Dakota to benefit Helpline Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twelve community leaders will complete a 437-mile relay-style journey across the state to raise money for the mental health nonprofit Helpline Center.

The four-day event is called the 437 Project. The journey starts Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. on the South Dakota/Wyoming border and ends at Levitt at the Falls at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The following people are set to participate:

● Micah Aberson | President, Cambria

● Carter Gronseth | Emergency Room Nurse, Avera

● Erica Knips | Patient Navigator, Orthopedic Institute

● Benson Langat | Therapist, Family Service, Inc.

● Lisa Larson | Office Manager, Dobesh Chiropractic

● Kelly Marshall | Account Risk Manager, Risk Administration Services

● Dr. Ross McDaniel | Founder and Doctor, ChiroSport

● John Meyer | Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota

● Alex Pool | Integration Manager, Helpline Center

● Roni Radigan | Psychiatrist, Avera

● Rochelle Sweetman | Health Care Consultant, Marsh McLennan Agency

● Paul TenHaken | Mayor, City of Sioux Falls

The team members will take turns running across the state, and the public is encouraged to show support by donating at The437Project.givesmart.com, following along on Instagram and Facebook, and by attending The 437 Project’s community events.

There will be four community events where the public is invited to meet the runners, enjoy local food trucks, yard games, and learn more about The 437 Project’s mission:

• Rapid City: Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT at Dacotah Bank in downtown Rapid City. (Kick-off celebration)

• Pierre: Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. CT at The Capitol Building Green.

• Mitchell: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT at World’s Only Corn Palace.

• Sioux Falls: Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. CT at Levitt Sioux Falls. (Finish line celebration)

In 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.

