South Dakota Highway Patrol welcomes new grads

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new crop of troopers patrolling South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony Friday for the following five troopers in Class 69:

• Ryan Elliott – Watertown

• Juan Flores – Watertown

• Tyler Jordan – Kadoka

• Nolan Koistinen – Spearfish

• Austin Shoemaker – Presho

Gov. Kristi Noem served as the keynote speaker for the event help in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Serving in the Highway Patrol requires passion, extensive training, and dedication to serving and protecting the public,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol. “Each one of these five individuals exemplifies these qualities. They are now ready to serve our state with excellence, the standard required of all our troopers.”

The five new troopers will report to their respective stations in Watertown, Spearfish, Presho and Kadoka.

