Sunny and Warm

Chance of Rain this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the region with a light wind. Overnight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Lows will drop down into the 50s.

We’ll see chances for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning across most of the region. That first round of rain will clear out for Saturday afternoon, but more showers and thunderstorms could develop Saturday evening and Saturday night. We could even seen some of the rain linger into Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s both days over the weekend. The severe weather threat will be low this weekend with just a Marginal Risk in the tri-state area on Saturday.

Next week, it looks like we’ll stay dry and start to warm up a bit. After starting off next week in the low 70s, we should warm up into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. The 80s will return by the end of next week.

