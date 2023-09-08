Thune, Rounds introduce ARROW Act to protect school hunting and archery programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act, which would prevent funding for elementary and secondary schools’ hunting and archery programs from being blocked by the Biden administration.

The legislation clarifies that the prohibition of the use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to funds for sports clubs, teams, trainings, or related activities.

“The safe and responsible use of firearms for sporting purposes and personal protection are valued components of South Dakota’s heritage,” said Thune. “Hunting and archery programs in schools allow students to learn proper firearm and bow safety skills, which is why I’m proud to support this legislation that prevents the Biden administration from its attempt to stifle lawful and common-sense activities related to the Second Amendment.”

“In South Dakota, we greatly value our right to bear arms,” said Rounds. “School hunting and archery programs encourage responsible gun ownership and are great educational resources to help guide individuals to use best practices when handling a firearm or bow. The Biden administration continues to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. This legislation keeps the heavy hand of government from interfering with our way of life in South Dakota.”

The legislation was led by US Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo) and, in addition to Thune and Rounds, was co-sponsored by over 20 other Republican senators.

According to the National Archery in the Schools Program, 1.3 million students across 9,000 schools are enrolled in archery courses, with more than 500,000 students participating in and being certified through hunter education courses each year.

