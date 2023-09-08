Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tickets to go on sale for Hairball at The District

Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and...
Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and tickets go on sale next week.(Pepper Entertainment)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and tickets go on sale next week.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $23.00 plus applicable fees.

The event on Wednesday, November 22, 2023!

Tickets will be available here: pe.eventlink.to/Hairball.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’

Latest News

85th Street overlay project to disrupt traffic
Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission hear testimony during a meeting...
Commission denies expanded hound hunting for mountain lions after hundreds of comments
OYO Iron Chlorosis
OYO: Iron Chlorosis
USF celebrates 140 years with record-high enrollment
USF celebrates 140 years with record-high enrollment