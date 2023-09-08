Tickets to go on sale for Hairball at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hairball is returning to The District in Sioux Falls for Rocksgiving on Thanksgiving Eve, and tickets go on sale next week.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $23.00 plus applicable fees.

The event on Wednesday, November 22, 2023!

Tickets will be available here: pe.eventlink.to/Hairball.

