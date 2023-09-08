USF celebrates 140 years with record-high enrollment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls is celebrating significant milestones this month. Not only are they seeing record enrollment, but Friday will be the celebration of the University’s 140th birthday.

USF welcomed the largest first-time freshman class in its history with 308 students. That goes along with their largest-ever full-time undergraduate population of 1,164 students. This year, USF also broke its record for number of students living in campus housing. Still experiencing growth as they celebrate their 140th birthday is encouraging for the University.

“One of the things that I love hearing is how much things have changed, but also how much they’ve stayed the same,” said USF President Brett Bradfield. “There’s something very unique about that. When you’re in a school with this sort of history that really contributes to the culture building that you want and the sorts of experiences that we want our students to have that go far beyond the theoretical constructs that are learned in the classroom.”

Ainsley Swanstrom is in her second year at USF. Her decision to go there was made easier because they offer the programs she was looking for and her parents were graduates of USF.

She began another generation of history on a campus that has meant so much to her family. Many have similar stories throughout USF’s 140 years.

“It’s a cool opportunity to look back at where we’ve been and the things that we’ve done and learned and the ways that we’ve grown throughout and exciting to look ahead and just thinking about how are we going to grow in the next however many years,” Swanstrom said.

Swanstrom said that USF holds a special place in her heart because of the people she has been able to meet so far.

“Everybody talks about the community here, but the community here is just amazing. All the different programs and majors are awesome and the faculty are amazing and the campus is beautiful. I feel like all that just comes together to make it feel like home,” Swanstrom said.

In higher education, there’s some concern about an upcoming “enrollment cliff,” a potential ten to fifteen percent drop in traditional incoming freshmen expected to take place within the coming years due to low birth rates around the 2008 economic recession.

Despite the national trend, USF is encouraged to see these enrollment numbers amidst the challenges.

“Going into this particular recruiting year there was a little bit of mystery involved about how successful we could be,” Bradfield explained. “To have these numbers is very rewarding for the institution and tells us that we’re hopefully doing some things right here at the University of Sioux Falls.”

One of the things that Bradfield attributes USF’s success to is the opportunities the city provides and the motto that embodies how the university interacts with the surrounding community.

“‘Culture for Service’ is a theme we live by here, so we enjoy being part of the community that’s our namesake. One of the things that we try to do around here is recognize that we have an obligation to the community and region that supports our existence and to that end, it’s not work for us. It’s a joy to be able to serve,” Bradfield explained.

Bradfield is the 23rd president in the history of the institution throughout its multiple locations and name changes. He never takes the opportunity to lead a school with a rich history for granted.

“For me, first, it’s an honor. It’s humbling,” Bradfield said. “One of the things that’s never lost on me is the legacy that those before us have created for this institution over the course of 140 years that have not always been easy if you think back through it, world wars, another pandemic in a different era. It’s an honor to be at this particular moment and I always remain mindful that I just have the great opportunity of passing through this wonderful place in a small portal of its history and our job is to make sure that when we pass that on, that that legacy continues. That really is my base as an individual that’s been honored with a role like this.”

Dr. Bradfield said that he looks forward to connecting with generations of alumni at homecoming later this month. He said that hearing stories from alumni is one of the best parts of the job.

