Washington’s Evans and Roosevelt’s Nelson looking forward to Saturday nights Presidents Bowl game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The night game at the Presidents Bowl is 5th-ranked Washington against Rooosevelt. The Warriors have played 7 great quarters before seeing a 17-0 lead evaporate in the 4th quarter against Jefferson.

But Ryan Evans likes his team and Kim Nelson of the Riders is happy to get his suspended players back. Both are looking forward to the setting Saturday night.

Washington FB Coach Ryan Evans says, “They know it’s a big time moment. We talk about big time moments and lets work for being in big time moments. This is one of those big time moments and I think they’re going to be prepared and be ready and they’re hungry and they know we’re playing Roosevelt who are going to be a different team this week..”

Roosevelt FB Coach Kim Nelson says, “It’s a great chance for us to go out and redeem ourselves a little bit. Hopefully we have that attitude, I think we do. I think our guys are really looking forward to a game and can’t wait to get out there and show what they can do because really right now nobody really knows what kind of team we have.”

Jaxon Grenvengoed is a talented player for the Riders and should be even more of a weapon with more starters back in the line-up.

