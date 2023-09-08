Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington’s Evans and Roosevelt’s Nelson looking forward to Saturday nights Presidents Bowl game

Warriors are ready for big time moment and Riders happy to have full team back on field for Presidents Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The night game at the Presidents Bowl is 5th-ranked Washington against Rooosevelt. The Warriors have played 7 great quarters before seeing a 17-0 lead evaporate in the 4th quarter against Jefferson.

But Ryan Evans likes his team and Kim Nelson of the Riders is happy to get his suspended players back. Both are looking forward to the setting Saturday night.

Washington FB Coach Ryan Evans says, “They know it’s a big time moment. We talk about big time moments and lets work for being in big time moments. This is one of those big time moments and I think they’re going to be prepared and be ready and they’re hungry and they know we’re playing Roosevelt who are going to be a different team this week..”

Roosevelt FB Coach Kim Nelson says, “It’s a great chance for us to go out and redeem ourselves a little bit. Hopefully we have that attitude, I think we do. I think our guys are really looking forward to a game and can’t wait to get out there and show what they can do because really right now nobody really knows what kind of team we have.”

Jaxon Grenvengoed is a talented player for the Riders and should be even more of a weapon with more starters back in the line-up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
The firefighter who died fighting a fire in Huron on Monday has been identified as Cavour’s...
Cavour community mourns loss of firefighter
The U.S Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than 4 million student loan...
South Dakota residents react to Biden’s new SAVE Plan
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit
Former 3M employees file discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for Birds this season
Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for the Birds
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams victorious in HS Volleyball Thursday
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams to win in HS Volleyball Thursday
Montana State coach has great respect for SDSU football program ahead of Saturday's epic clash
Montana State coach has great respect for the SDSU football program leading into Saturday’s epic clash
Canaries need to relax and revert to style of baseball that won them a playoff spot
Canaries need to relax and get back to playing the baseball that led to a playoff spot