Center for Disabilities Run, Walk, and Roll promoting health, wellness, and inclusion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A one-mile, 5K, and 10K run, walk, and roll for people of all ages and abilities took place on Saturday morning starting at Elmwood Park.

Kendra Gottsleben with the Center for Disabilities joined Dakota News Now to discuss how this event has grown in its second year.

There was also yoga in the park, a mascot race, a food truck, and more.

