Developing: Structure fire reported at Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a structure fire.

Details are limited at this time, but a witness at the scene reported that a car was struck by a fire truck.

Multiple crews, including the Harrisburg Fire Department, were also on the scene.

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story.

